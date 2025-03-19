Westlife Foodworld elevates Akshay Jatia to CEO position

ADVERTISEMENT
Westlife Foodworld has elevated Akshay Jatia to the Chief Executive Officer position.
According to the exchange filing, Jatia, who is the Executive Director (Whole Time Director) of the company has been elevated to Key Managerial Personnel, that is CEO. Akshay Jatia has been associated with Westlife Foodworld for more than 10 years.
Westlife Foodworld, the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West & South India, said that the incumbent CEO Amit Jatia will cease to play the CEO role with effect from 18 March.
However, both Amit Jatia and Akshay Jatia will continue as Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company, and that there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. Westlife Foodworld Limited, the stock filing mentioned.
Westlife Foodworld Limited, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in the country, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation US, through the latter’s subsidiary.