            

Westlife Foodworld elevates Akshay Jatia to CEO position

Westlife Foodworld said that the incumbent CEO Amit Jatia will cease to play the CEO role with effect from 18 March

By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2025 10:02 AM
Westlife Foodworld elevates Akshay Jatia to CEO position
Akshay Jatia, new CEO of Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld has elevated Akshay Jatia to the Chief Executive Officer position.

According to the exchange filing, Jatia, who is the Executive Director (Whole Time Director) of the company has been elevated to Key Managerial Personnel, that is CEO. Akshay Jatia has been associated with Westlife Foodworld for more than 10 years.

Westlife Foodworld, the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants in West & South India, said that the incumbent CEO Amit Jatia will cease to play the CEO role with effect from 18 March.

However, both Amit Jatia and Akshay Jatia will continue as Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company, and that there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. Westlife Foodworld Limited, the stock filing mentioned.

Westlife Foodworld Limited, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in the country, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation US, through the latter’s subsidiary.


Tags
First Published on Mar 19, 2025 9:53 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Havas promotes François Laroze to Global COO

Havas promotes François Laroze to Global COO

Brand Makers

The music stock boom: How TIPS Music, Saregama revolutionizing India's recording industry

The music stock boom: How TIPS Music, Saregama revolutionizing India's recording industry

Brand Makers

After Maruti, Tata Motors announces car price hike in April. Check latest price increase

After Maruti, Tata Motors announces car price hike in April. Check latest price increase

Brand Makers

Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

Brand Makers

Uniform supplier takes Zomato to court over unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore

Uniform supplier takes Zomato to court over unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore

Brand Makers

Rhea Shailesh Gandhi promoted as Executive Director of Vadilal

Rhea Shailesh Gandhi promoted as Executive Director of Vadilal

Brand Makers

Sushant Mohan steps down as Diligent Media CEO, ends 3-year stint at helm

Sushant Mohan steps down as Diligent Media CEO, ends 3-year stint at helm