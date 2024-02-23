comScore            

Samir Shah: Meet the BBC’s first Indian-origin chairman

The 72-year-old has now been confirmed in the four-year term role and will take charge as the UK's public broadcaster BBC's first Indian-origin Chair.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 10:00 AM
Samir Shah: Meet the BBC's first Indian-origin chairman
Samir Shah was appointed a CBE for services to Television and Heritage in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours. He was previously made an OBE in the 2000 New Year’s Honours List. (Image source: Wikipedia)

India-born media executive Dr Samir Shah has been confirmed as the new chairman of the UK's BBC. His selection cleared the stages of scrutiny to be approved by King Charles III this week.

Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and was picked as the government’s preferred candidate in December last year and went on to be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for his pre-appointment scrutiny, reports PTI.

The 72-year-old has now been confirmed in the 160,000 pounds per year and four-year term role to take charge as the public broadcaster’s first Indian-origin Chair. Following Privy Council approval on 21 February, Shah was appointed for 4 years from 4 March 2024 to 3 March 2028.

“With a career spanning more than 40 years in TV production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the position of BBC Chair,” said UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer as she announced his selection.

“He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I have no doubt he will provide the support and scrutiny that the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future,” she said.

Career graph

Prior to taking up the role as Chair of the BBC, he was the CEO of Juniper, an independent television and radio production company, since 1998. Before Juniper, Samir was head of current affairs and political programmes at the BBC. In 2022, the RTS (Royal Television Society) awarded him its top honour: Outstanding Contribution (AKA Lifetime Achievement award) to journalism. Samir was a Non-Executive Director of the BBC (2007-2010), Chair of the Museum of the Home (2014-2022), and was a trustee then Deputy Chair of the V&A (2004-2014). He was Chair of the Runnymede Trust (1999-2009) and One World Media (2020-2024) and was a Member of the Arts and Media Honours Committee (2022-2024).

Shah was appointed a CBE for services to Television and Heritage in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours. He was previously made an OBE in the 2000 New Year’s Honours List. Samir was elected a Fellow of the Royal Television Society in 2002. Samir was appointed Visiting Professor of Creative Media at Oxford University in 2019 and the University of Nottingham appointed him to a Special Professorship in the Department of Post Conflict Studies.

Shah was born in India and came to England in 1960. He is married to Belkis with one son, Cimran.


First Published on Feb 23, 2024 8:46 AM

