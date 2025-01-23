ZEE Entertainment appoints Divya Karani as Independent Director

The Board of Directors of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), in a meeting today, approved the appointment of Divya Karani as an Independent Director, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Karani has over four decades of extensive experience spearheading some of the largest advertising and media agencies across India, South Asia, UK and Asia Pacific. Her appointment is a firm step by the Board to further enhance the strategic guidance being delivered to the management team on a regular basis. Her vast experience and wisdom in the media and advertising landscape will enable the Company to strengthen its capabilities to achieve its targeted aspirations for a robust future.

Previously, she served as the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, leading the agency for over 12 years as a prominent media agency network in the region. Karani currently serves on the Board of Kulfi Collective, a modern media network that builds brands and studios that function at the intersection of content, commerce and culture, as its Chairperson and Executive Director. She has been serving on the Board of Jagran Prakashan since 2019 as an Independent Director. She has also been instrumental in championing the growth of radio as Chairperson, MRUC Radio Committee and has served on the Board of Media Research Users Council.

Speaking on the appointment, R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Divya Karani's expertise across the media sector coupled with a proven track record of successfully delivering customer-centric business solutions, will enable the Company to garner the required guidance as it navigates the path forward to achieve its targeted goals. I am pleased to note the strong mix of industry experts on the Board, which further strengthens our capabilities to mentor the management team in an fast-evolving media landscape. The steps being taken by the Board reflect our commitment towards building a robust corporate governance framework and maximising shareholder value going forward.”

Punit Goenka, CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The Indian media & entertainment sector is evolving swiftly, making it pertinent to craft innovative business solutions with a lens of fiscal prudence and profitability. We believe Karani’s deep domain knowledge in advertising and spearheading large-scale agencies, will enable us to effectively navigate the macro economic environment and build value-accretive offerings for brands to propel revenue growth for the business.”

Divya Karani, Independent Director, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. expressed, “I am honoured to join the Board of ZEE, a Company that has redefined the entertainment ecosystem for over three decades and harbours a rich legacy with an innovative spirit. As the Company enters its next phase of growth, I believe it remains well-poised to continue growing stronger and capturing more hearts at the intersection of content, technology and creativity. I look forward to being a part of this pioneering Company’s robust growth story by leveraging my expertise and working closely with the Board and the management team to drive long-term success.”