Advertising’s 2030 forecast: AI everywhere, subscriptions fatigue and sustainability on the back burner

In 2020, the advertising industry asked itself whether it would even exist a decade later. Five years on, the answer is clear: advertising is not only alive, it is transforming, shaped by artificial intelligence, shifting consumer priorities, and a fragmented regulatory landscape.

A new report by WPP Media, Advertising in 2030, surveyed more than 60 industry experts between April and May 2025. Their consensus points to a future where AI deeply embeds itself into the fabric of marketing and creativity, while ideals like sustainability take a backseat to cost concerns.

One of the most significant shifts has been the rapid confidence in generative AI. More than 70 percent of experts expect AI to produce the majority of creative content — from advertising to entertainment — by 2030. Personalization, powered by biometrics and data-driven insights, is expected to dominate, with over 80 percent predicting that biometric data will become a standard tool for authentication and customization.

Yet global agreement on data privacy remains elusive. Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe that a unified international approach is highly unlikely, citing geopolitical divides and competing commercial interests. Instead, regionally fragmented rules are expected to govern consumer identity.

Despite optimism around AI, experts see its economic impact in narrower terms. Two-thirds dismissed the idea that automation will erode wages and purchasing power by 2030, though many acknowledged that “middle-tier” jobs could be vulnerable. Bot-to-bot interactions between brands and consumers are viewed as likely to become mainstream, but most reject the notion that humanoid robots will be commonplace in households within the next five years.

Consumer behavior, on the other hand, appears more resistant to upheaval. Smartphones are expected to retain dominance over devices like AR glasses and VR headsets. More than 80 percent of respondents said 3D printing will remain niche, confined largely to industrial or hobbyist use. Subscription fatigue also looms large, with two-thirds of experts skeptical that bundled subscription models will dominate everyday goods and services.

Perhaps the sharpest reversal lies in sustainability. In 2020, most experts believed environmental impact would soon rival price as a decisive factor in purchasing decisions. By 2025, nearly three-quarters now say the opposite. Price sensitivity, inflationary pressures, and consumer fatigue with corporate “green” messaging are cited as reasons, though extreme weather events may eventually force behavior change.

The media landscape, too, is projected to evolve cautiously. Incumbent giants like Google, Meta, and Microsoft are seen as resilient, likely to withstand disruption from newer AI-driven entrants. However, news consumption is forecast to tilt further toward independent creators, citizen journalists, and AI-generated content — raising concerns over credibility and misinformation.