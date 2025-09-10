Chennai Corporation taps advertising potential of transformer view cutters

ADVERTISEMENT
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken a significant step to unlock the advertising potential of nearly 3,500 transformer view cutters across the city, according to a media report. This initiative is part of the civic body’s Own Source Revenue (OSR) generation strategy.
To support this effort, three consultancy projects have been initiated at an estimated cost of ₹59.87 lakh for the preparation of Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for the Central, North, and South regions of the city.
A GCC official reportedly highlighted that the initiative aims to reduce the presence of unauthorised posters on walls and poles, thereby bringing visual uniformity to the streets. Additionally, it is expected to generate a steady revenue stream that can be utilised for civic infrastructure works such as roads, street lighting, and waste management.
Of the 3,500 view cutters in Chennai, approximately 1,400 are located in the South region, while the remaining 2,100 are spread across the Central and North regions. According to the GCC official, the appointed consultant will conduct a detailed survey and compile an inventory of view cutters, including their locations and physical specifications. This will be followed by an assessment of advertising and revenue potential, a market study, pricing strategy recommendations, and the development of a financial model with revenue-sharing proposals.
The media report also stated that the DFRs are expected to be completed within two months. They will include a competitive analysis, pricing strategy, implementation roadmap, and the preparation of proposals and legal documentation.
Read More: Signpost FY25 revenue rises 17% to ₹453 crore; DOOH, transit expansion drive growth despite profit dip