            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • kotak-life-and-kaun-banega-crorepati-kbc-celebrate-their-25-year-milestone-with-a-strategic-association-57912

Kotak Life and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) celebrate their 25-year milestone with a strategic association

This collaboration features in KBC's silver jubilee season.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2025 11:11 PM
Kotak Life and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) celebrate their 25-year milestone with a strategic association
For over two decades, KBC has transformed lives through knowledge and opportunities, inspiring millions across the country. Similarly, Kotak Life has been instrumental in securing the financial futures of individuals and families, advocating long-term financial planning and protection, stated the company in a statement.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Kotak Life") announces its collaboration with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), as both celebrate their 25 years of empowering Indians.

For over two decades, KBC has transformed lives through knowledge and opportunities, inspiring millions across the country. Similarly, Kotak Life has been instrumental in securing the financial futures of individuals and families, advocating long-term financial planning and protection, stated the company in a statement.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision,” said Ashish Nair, CMO and Head of Customer Value Management and Health Tech at Kotak Life. “Both KBC and Kotak Life empower Indians to secure their futures—KBC through knowledge and Kotak Life through financial security. As we celebrate our 25 year milestone, this partnership symbolises our shared commitment to transforming lives.”

This collaboration features in KBC's silver jubilee season.


Tags
First Published on Feb 27, 2025 11:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

CMO Sai Narayan tells how PolicyBazaar leveraged AI for customer engagement

CMO Sai Narayan tells how PolicyBazaar leveraged AI for customer engagement

Brand Marketing

Dabur India's Rajiv Dubey explains how honey regained consumer trust with AI

Dabur India's Rajiv Dubey explains how honey regained consumer trust with AI

Brand Marketing

Google's job cuts continue with latest layoffs in cloud division: Report

Google's job cuts continue with latest layoffs in cloud division: Report

Brand Marketing

Paytm partners with Perplexity to bring AI-powered search to millions in India

Paytm partners with Perplexity to bring AI-powered search to millions in India

Brand Marketing

Chai Point likely to debut in stock market, aims for IPO in 2026

Chai Point likely to debut in stock market, aims for IPO in 2026

Brand Makers

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

Brand Marketing

Amazon recruitment call mistaken for spam sparks intense online discussion

Amazon recruitment call mistaken for spam sparks intense online discussion