Kotak Life and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) celebrate their 25-year milestone with a strategic association

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Kotak Life") announces its collaboration with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), as both celebrate their 25 years of empowering Indians.
For over two decades, KBC has transformed lives through knowledge and opportunities, inspiring millions across the country. Similarly, Kotak Life has been instrumental in securing the financial futures of individuals and families, advocating long-term financial planning and protection, stated the company in a statement.
“This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision,” said Ashish Nair, CMO and Head of Customer Value Management and Health Tech at Kotak Life. “Both KBC and Kotak Life empower Indians to secure their futures—KBC through knowledge and Kotak Life through financial security. As we celebrate our 25 year milestone, this partnership symbolises our shared commitment to transforming lives.”
This collaboration features in KBC's silver jubilee season.