L&T Finance unveils TV commercial for business loan with Jasprit Bumrah

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) has introduced its latest television commercial for business loan with the tagline, ‘Aapke Business Ka Game Changer’ featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.
The TV commercial highlights LTF’s Business Loan features such as a fully digitised process, quick loan disbursal, and App-basedwithdrawal facility for diverse and evolving business needs.
The Business Loan offered by LTF has some specific features that make them a ‘Game Changer’. This includes a digital process that streamlines loan applications, enabling businesses to access funds quickly and efficiently; quick disbursal, which provides businesses with the necessary capital when they need it the most, allowing them to seize opportunities and overcome challenges; and an app-based withdrawal facility that offers flexibility and control over cash flow, empowering businesses to manage their finances effectively.
Sudipta Roy, managing director and chief executive officer, LTF said, “We are delighted to launch our new TV commercial for Business Loan with Jasprit Bumrah. In today's rapidly evolving economic landscape, the ability to secure agile and dependable financing is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental necessity for businesses to not only survive, but to truly flourish. Recognizing this critical need, LTF is dedicated to serving as a powerful catalyst for entrepreneurial growth through its innovative and tech-enabled financial solutions. We deeply understand the multifaceted challenges that entrepreneurs encounter, from navigating fluctuating market conditions to managing operational cash flow. Our commitment extends beyond simply providing funds as we aim to be a strategic partner in our customers' success.”