Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh takes a subtle dig at growing Korean skincare trend among Indians

K-Drama, K-Pop, K-Fashion, K-Food, K-Beauty. Young India has recently been obsessed with all things Korean. It’s one of the biggest trends in the last two years.

Among these, K-Beauty has been growing exponentially, with many Indians hopping onto the trend wanting to own and try Korean beauty and skincare products. Everyone wants to have perfect skin like their favourite K-Drama celebrity.

As a result, K-Beauty has become the new go-to for skincare. With a lot of superior products, Korean skincare can be a valuable addition. But, Honosa Consumer’s Ghazal Alagh believes that relying solely on the "K-Beauty" trend might not be the best approach, especially for Indians.

Alagh took to LinkedIn to share that while Korean products “can be a part of your skincare routine, they should not form your complete skincare routine.”

She added that Korean and Indian skin have very different needs. For one, “Koreans have low melanin content in their skin, and hence they don't go through problems like tanning, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dark spots, which we Indians have. Our skin is rich in melanin content,” she said.

Secondly, climate has a big role to play in skin condition. “Koreans mostly have cold and dry weather, and hence they can layer 8-12-step skincare. For us, it might not work. In our hot and humid climate, as we sweat, a 12-step skincare routine will lead to clogging of pores which can lead to acne,” Alagh added.

After all, it’s not one size fits all when it comes to skincare. “Not only are our skin concerns different, but so are the solutions. We need formulas which have ingredients which just don’t give us hydration, but also solve our skin concerns,” said Alagh.

Through her post, she asked consumers to not follow trends blindly. She urged consumers to get to know their skin type, its concerns and choose products that address those concerns. “Embrace your Desi skin, and opt for products that are crafted for your Indian skin and needs,” she said.

Honasa Consumer has been going all out launching new beauty and skincare products one after another. Honasa’s The Derma Co, recently partnered with Dr. Vanita Rattan (Dr V), UK-based doctor and cosmetic formulator, to create a skincare range that caters to the unique skin care needs of the Indian population.