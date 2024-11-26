Moneycontrol consolidates No 1 position in business news, widens gap with over 36 percent bigger audience than ET in October as per Comscore

ADVERTISEMENT
Moneycontrol has bolstered its position as India’s top destination for business, markets, and finance news, beating The Economic Times yet again, according to October readership data released by global digital audience measurement agency Comscore.
Moneycontrol clocked 53.94 million unique visitors in October, as per Comscore, compared to 39.61 million unique visitors on ET. This gives Moneycontrol a commanding audience-share lead, bigger than ET by over 36 percent in unique visitors per month.
Moneycontrol is ahead of ET on every major digital measurement metric. According to Comscore, the platform logged nearly twice as many page views in October 2024, at 491.5 million - compared with ET’s 250.8 million page views.
Readers also spent significantly more time engaging with Moneycontrol’s content, cumulatively spending 458.6 million minutes on the platform in October, as per Comscore. This is over 50 percent higher than the time-spent by users on ET - 294.8 million minutes during the month. This huge gap highlights the depth of Moneycontrol’s audience connection and engagement.
The latest Comscore numbers cement Moneycontrol’s position as India’s largest financial platform and go-to destination for trusted business news and insights. They are also a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, authoritative content that resonates with India’s investor and business community.
Earlier in October, Moneycontrol Pro, the platform’s subscription offering, crossed 1 million paying subscribers, bolstering its position as India’s largest news subscription platform and emerging among the top 15 worldwide.