            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • moneycontrol-consolidates-no-1-position-in-business-news-widens-gap-with-over-36-percent-bigger-audience-than-et-in-october-as-per-comscore-48483

Moneycontrol consolidates No 1 position in business news, widens gap with over 36 percent bigger audience than ET in October as per Comscore

Moneycontrol’s audience share over 36% more than that of Economic Times in October, beats ET again on every viewership metric - as per global digital measurement agency Comscore.

By  Storyboard18Nov 26, 2024 9:06 AM
Moneycontrol consolidates No 1 position in business news, widens gap with over 36 percent bigger audience than ET in October as per Comscore
Readers also spent significantly more time engaging with Moneycontrol’s content, cumulatively spending 458.6 million minutes on the platform in October, as per Comscore. This is over 50 percent higher than the time-spent by users on ET - 294.8 million minutes during the month. This huge gap highlights the depth of Moneycontrol’s audience connection and engagement. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

Moneycontrol has bolstered its position as India’s top destination for business, markets, and finance news, beating The Economic Times yet again, according to October readership data released by global digital audience measurement agency Comscore.

Moneycontrol clocked 53.94 million unique visitors in October, as per Comscore, compared to 39.61 million unique visitors on ET. This gives Moneycontrol a commanding audience-share lead, bigger than ET by over 36 percent in unique visitors per month.

Moneycontrol is ahead of ET on every major digital measurement metric. According to Comscore, the platform logged nearly twice as many page views in October 2024, at 491.5 million - compared with ET’s 250.8 million page views.

Readers also spent significantly more time engaging with Moneycontrol’s content, cumulatively spending 458.6 million minutes on the platform in October, as per Comscore. This is over 50 percent higher than the time-spent by users on ET - 294.8 million minutes during the month. This huge gap highlights the depth of Moneycontrol’s audience connection and engagement.

The latest Comscore numbers cement Moneycontrol’s position as India’s largest financial platform and go-to destination for trusted business news and insights. They are also a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, authoritative content that resonates with India’s investor and business community.

Earlier in October, Moneycontrol Pro, the platform’s subscription offering, crossed 1 million paying subscribers, bolstering its position as India’s largest news subscription platform and emerging among the top 15 worldwide.


Tags
First Published on Nov 26, 2024 9:06 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Online searches in honeymoon travel trends increased by over 30%: Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel

Online searches in honeymoon travel trends increased by over 30%: Thomas Cook & SOTC Travel

Brand Marketing

Ola Electric unveils new range of affordable EV scooters and accessories

Ola Electric unveils new range of affordable EV scooters and accessories

How it Works

83% trust video influencers for B2B content: LinkedIn

83% trust video influencers for B2B content: LinkedIn

Brand Marketing

Walmart scales back DEI policies amid conservative pressure

Walmart scales back DEI policies amid conservative pressure

Brand Marketing

Festive season, rise in vegetarian days dent KFC India's performance in Q2: Devyani International

Festive season, rise in vegetarian days dent KFC India's performance in Q2: Devyani International

Brand Marketing

Louis Vuitton secures landmark victory in trademark infringement case

Louis Vuitton secures landmark victory in trademark infringement case

How it Works

Future of short videos lies in regional content and interactive features

Future of short videos lies in regional content and interactive features