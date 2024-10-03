Samantha Prabhu invests in D2C wellness startup Secret Alchemist

Actress Samantha Prabhu has made another strategic investment in the Indian startup ecosystem. She has backed Secret Alchemist, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) wellness brand specializing in aromatherapy. Notably, she has also joined the company as a co-founder, as per Inc42.

While the financial details of the investment remain confidential, Secret Alchemist plans to use the new funding to boost marketing efforts, strengthen its brand identity, and reach a wider customer base, as per report in Inc42.

Founded in 2021 by Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, Secret Alchemist offers a variety of products centered around essential oils and holistic well-being.

While addressing Samantha Prabhu's involvement, Ankita Thadani stated, "Samantha's personal journey with aromatherapy aligns perfectly with our philosophy of promoting wellness from the ground up. Together, we aim to expand our product offerings, build a stronger brand, and increase our customer reach while making a significant impact on the personal care industry."

Secret Alchemist has previously secured $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Other investors included Pharmeasy founder Siddharth Shah and Plix founder Rishubh Satiya. This funding will be used to expand the team, scale operations, and increase inventory in anticipation of the upcoming festive season.

The company is also expanding its product line to include pure-grade essential oils in the form of creams, mists, and shower gels, in addition to its existing range of roll-ons, candles, pain management solutions, hair care, and skincare items. Secret Alchemist offers bulk order options and consultations with certified aromatherapists.

Secret Alchemist distributes its products through its own website and popular online marketplaces such as Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Cred, Blinkit, Pharmeasy, and Amazon.

This investment marks Samantha's fourth venture into the startup world. She has previously invested in SustainKart, Nourish You, and The Souled Store.