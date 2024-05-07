Steve Priya wins creative mandate of The Sleep Company

Commenting on the partnership, Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sleep Company said, “Steve Priya's innovative creative approach and strategic acumen is what set them apart. Their ideas resonated deeply with us, underscoring a profound alignment of vision and purpose. We look forward to the transformative impact of this partnership, and crafting spectacular work together.” Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, Chief Creative Officers and Co-Founders said, “The Sleep Company never sleeps, it’s constantly at work, innovating new designs and products that are all set to disrupt the market. We are excited to partner them in this adventure and are eager to start creating work that’s insightful, unexpected, engaging and stands out in this category.” Founded in 2019, The Sleep Company is India’s first and only provider of the patented SmartGRID technology. Currently, The Sleep Company operates over 75 stores across 25 cities, bringing cutting-edge comfort solutions to millions of customers nationwide.