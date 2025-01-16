Swiggy ventures into sports with new subsidiary, Swiggy Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Swiggy Sports Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiggy, officially allowing the company to begin operations.
In a regulatory filing dated 15 January 2025, Swiggy announced, “The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Processing Centre, has approved the incorporation of Swiggy Sports Private Limited. The new entity will focus on team ownership, talent development, event organisation, facility management, broadcasting, sponsorship rights, and promoting sports through various business models.”
This development marks Swiggy’s ambitious entry into the sports industry, with a comprehensive strategy that includes:
Broadcasting and Sponsorship: Acquiring rights and securing sponsorship deals to enhance visibility and revenue.
Team Ownership and Management: Investing in and overseeing sports teams across multiple disciplines.
Talent Development: Supporting and nurturing young athletes.
Facility Operation: Developing and running modern sports facilities.
Event Organisation: Hosting and managing large-scale sporting events.
Career Services: Offering guidance and opportunities to athletes.
This move signals Swiggy’s intent to expand beyond food delivery, aiming to establish itself as a key player in India’s growing sports ecosystem.