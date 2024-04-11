            

      Top Ramadan and Eid ad campaigns that stood out

      Let’s have a look at the best Ramadan and Eid campaigns by brands this year and in the past that stood out and made an impact.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2024 12:54 PM
      Top Ramadan and Eid ad campaigns that stood out
      Over the years, we’ve seen some great ad campaigns that tap into the emotions that the festival exudes, which have made an impact on the people everywhere. (Stills from the campaigns)

      The holy period of Ramadan, a month of fasting, praying and reflecting has finally come to an end. Eid is here. Muslims all around are celebrating their new year by visiting family, friends, wearing new clothes and enjoying delectable sweet treats.

      Brands in India too as usual don’t miss a chance to capitalise on the festive fervour. Ramadan being such a long period, calls for a lot of opportunity for brands to showcase their creativity and reach a fairly large audience.

      Over the years, we’ve seen some great ad campaigns that tap into the emotions that the festival exudes, which have made an impact on the people everywhere.

      Let’s have a look at the best Ramadan and Eid campaigns by brands this year and in the past that stood out.

      Smart Bazaar

      Ghadi Detergent

      Sansui

      Surf Excel

      Tata Motors

      McDonald's


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 11, 2024 12:54 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      India's EV sales nearly double in 2023; Rise 66 percent in 2024

      India's EV sales nearly double in 2023; Rise 66 percent in 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Tata Motors reports 8 percent rise in total global wholesales at 3,77,432 units for Q4 FY2024

      Tata Motors reports 8 percent rise in total global wholesales at 3,77,432 units for Q4 FY2024

      Brand Marketing

      Mercedes Benz to launch 9 new vehicles in 2024

      Mercedes Benz to launch 9 new vehicles in 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Smriti Irani races ahead of Mamta Banerjee, Nirmala Sitharaman as Gen Z's popular female political choice: Hunch

      Smriti Irani races ahead of Mamta Banerjee, Nirmala Sitharaman as Gen Z's popular female political choice: Hunch

      Brand Marketing

      HMD partners with Rajasthan Royals as official smartphone partner for IPL

      HMD partners with Rajasthan Royals as official smartphone partner for IPL

      Brand Marketing

      Dhiraagu partners with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to Maldives

      Dhiraagu partners with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to Maldives

      Brand Marketing

      Piramal Pharma enters men’s grooming market in India with the launch of BOHEM

      Piramal Pharma enters men’s grooming market in India with the launch of BOHEM