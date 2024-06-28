            
      • Home
      • digital
      • 80-of-millennials-gen-z-rely-on-finfluencer-social-networks-for-investment-info-study-35706

      80% of millennials, Gen Z rely on 'finfluencer', social networks for investment info: Study

      The Navi Mutual Fund's study also highlighted that 'returns' are the top priority for 1 out of 2 investors in selecting the fund

      By  Storyboard18Jun 28, 2024 5:33 PM
      80% of millennials, Gen Z rely on 'finfluencer', social networks for investment info: Study
      Sebi has tightened the screws on finfluencers by barring partnerships with regulated entities

      A recent study by Navi Mutual Fund has revealed that 80 percent of millennials and Gen Z rely on their social networks and finfluencers for investment information. The Navi MF's study also highlighted that "returns" are the top priority for 1 out of 2 investors in selecting the fund (both active and index fund).

      According to Navi Mutual Fund, one in three index fund investors did not fully understand the concept of index funds.

      Further, the study highlighted some misconceptions about investment and mutual funds. Such as, over 60% of respondents believed that mutual fund investment requires extensive financial knowledge. Another misconception, the study pointed out was that a large lump sum is required to start investing. And, nearly 50% of non-users fear their investments are not secure if the investment apps shut down.

      Notably, market regulator Sebi has tightened the screws on finfluencers by barring partnerships with regulated entities. Sebi barred regulated entities from partnering with anyone, "who, directly or indirectly, provides advice or recommendation or makes any implicit or explicit claim of return or performance, in respect of or related to security or securities unless permitted by the Board".


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 28, 2024 5:33 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      YouTube gives Premium users early access to latest experimental features

      YouTube gives Premium users early access to latest experimental features

      Digital

      Google uses AI to add 110 new languages to Google Translate, its largest expansion ever

      Google uses AI to add 110 new languages to Google Translate, its largest expansion ever

      Digital

      Over 85% of small business owners using smartphones for biz ops: Report

      Over 85% of small business owners using smartphones for biz ops: Report

      Digital

      Over 70,000 employees in M&E companies looking for jobs; openings only 4,000

      Over 70,000 employees in M&E companies looking for jobs; openings only 4,000

      Brand Marketing

      Over 90% of Indians open to exchange personal data for customized shopping experience: Study

      Over 90% of Indians open to exchange personal data for customized shopping experience: Study

      Agency News

      Hoopr appoints Rakesh Nair as CTO, Vitasta Kaul as CMO to drive growth in creator economy

      Hoopr appoints Rakesh Nair as CTO, Vitasta Kaul as CMO to drive growth in creator economy

      Digital

      72% believe AI will understand them better than many people: Cheil India

      72% believe AI will understand them better than many people: Cheil India