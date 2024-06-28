80% of millennials, Gen Z rely on 'finfluencer', social networks for investment info: Study

A recent study by Navi Mutual Fund has revealed that 80 percent of millennials and Gen Z rely on their social networks and finfluencers for investment information. The Navi MF's study also highlighted that "returns" are the top priority for 1 out of 2 investors in selecting the fund (both active and index fund).

According to Navi Mutual Fund, one in three index fund investors did not fully understand the concept of index funds.

Further, the study highlighted some misconceptions about investment and mutual funds. Such as, over 60% of respondents believed that mutual fund investment requires extensive financial knowledge. Another misconception, the study pointed out was that a large lump sum is required to start investing. And, nearly 50% of non-users fear their investments are not secure if the investment apps shut down.