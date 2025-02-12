India's Got Latent Row: Maharashtra women's panel seeks ban on show

ADVERTISEMENT
The trouble for podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia continues as the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has called for a ban on India's Got Latent show. In a press statement, the state's women's panel said that shows like IGL "potentially" affect the minds of the youth due to the vulgar commentary.
The complaint named Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva as the individuals responsible for making extremely objectional comments towards women.
The MCW has asked Mumbai Police to take necessary action, including the ban on the broadcasting of the show.
The MCW underscored that the IGL was not governed by any government regulations and had frequently boasted objectionable statements.
The MCW letter reads, "These remarks are having a serious and long-term impact on the mindset of the youth. The advocates argued that these shows, which are driven by a disregard for decency and a pursuit of TRPs, should be immediately shut down".
The Maharashtra police has filed a complaint against the makers, judges and participants of India's Got Latent show for the alleged use of abusive and objectionable content.
On Tuesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) voiced its strong disapproval of a derogatory comment made during the show.
In its statement, the NCW highlighted that the objectionable remarks by Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the involvement of producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra, were unacceptable.
The commission has summoned these figures to appear in person at a hearing scheduled for February 17 at 12 pm at its New Delhi office.
Allahbadia, popular as 'BeerBiceps' made a crass statement on the show, drawing backlash on social media.
However, he later apologized for his remarks saying "Comedy is not my forte".
Meanwhile, YouTube has taken down the controversial video, featuring Allahbadia after the National Human Rights Commission submitted a removal request.