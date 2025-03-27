Amazon's AI cracks down on counterfeit goods

Amazon is intensifying its efforts to safeguard its marketplace against counterfeit goods, using a combination of cutting-edge AI technology, legal action, and customer education, as per media reports.

The company's 2024 Brand Protection Report highlights its innovative measures to prevent bad actors from deceiving shoppers, showcasing substantial strides in protecting both consumers and brands.

At the forefront of Amazon’s battle against counterfeit products is its AI-powered detection system. This technology has proven to be a game-changer, automatically blocking over 99% of suspected counterfeit listings before brands even need to flag them.

This proactive approach has contributed to a 35% decrease in infringement reports from brands since 2020, even as the number of products listed on Amazon continues to rise.

Amazon’s efforts to protect its marketplace extend beyond technology; it is actively pursuing counterfeiters through its Counterfeit Crimes Unit.

In 2024 alone, the company seized and destroyed over 15 million counterfeit products before they could reach customers. Furthermore, Amazon is holding over 24,000 counterfeit sellers accountable with lawsuits and referrals to law enforcement agencies.

Despite its success, Amazon’s efforts are being challenged in some markets. In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has conducted a series of raids targeting non-compliant products sold by e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.

In March, a BIS operation at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow resulted in the seizure of 215 toys and 24 hand blenders, all lacking mandatory BIS certification. A similar raid in February at a Gurugram warehouse led to the confiscation of various uncertified products, including toys, hand blenders, and metallic water bottles.