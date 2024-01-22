comScore

How it Works

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple tourism to attract 50 million people annually

Multiplier effect expected as the $10 billion makeover of Ayodhya is set to transform the city into a global religious and spiritual tourist hotspot.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2024 7:50 AM
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple tourism to attract 50 million people annually
Before the pandemic, tourism contributed $194 billion to FY19 GDP. This is now expected to grow at an 8 percent CAGR to $443 billion by FY 2033. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of the biggest events in India's recent history. The temple and the transformation of the ancient city of Ayodhya will have a huge economic impact, as India gets a new tourist hotspot, which could attract 50 million plus tourists per year, said brokerage firm Jefferies.

“A $10 billion makeover (new airport, revamped railway station, township, improved road connectivity, etc) will likely drive a multiplier effect with new hotels and other economic activities. It can also set a template for infra-driven growth for tourism,” said Jefferies.

Before the pandemic, tourism contributed $194 billion to FY19 GDP. This is now expected to grow at an 8 percent CAGR to $443 billion by FY 2033. Currently, the tourism-to-GDP ratio in India, at 6.8 percent of the GDP, puts the country below most of the large emerging and developed economies, which are higher by 3-5 percentage points.

The makeover is now set to transform the ancient city into a global religious and spiritual tourist hotspot. “The new Ram temple comes up at the cost of $225 million. Tourism is projected to surge,” Jefferies said. Amid increased economic and religious migration to Ayodhya, "multiple sectors stand to benefit including hotels, airlines, hospitality, FMCG, travel ancillaries, cement etc", the report issued by the firm added.

Ayodya has been upgrading its infrastructure, making it accessible to domestic and international inflow. In addition to upgrading the railway station to handle 60,000 passengers a day, Phase 1 of Ayodhya Airport, built at a cost of $175 million, can handle 1 million passengers. An international terminal that is expected to come up by 2025, will have the capacity to handle 6 million passengers.

Earlier, India's G20 presidency provided an unparalleled platform to promote tourism in India with thousands of delegates visiting and travelling across the length and breadth of the country, according to Jefferies.


Tags
First Published on Jan 22, 2024 7:50 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Taj Hotels and Emirates top YouGov Advocacy Rankings 2024 in India

Taj Hotels and Emirates top YouGov Advocacy Rankings 2024 in India

How it Works

Kedarnath, Ayodhya top Gen Z spiritual travel picks for 2024: Poll

Kedarnath, Ayodhya top Gen Z spiritual travel picks for 2024: Poll

How it Works

How designer and brand collaborations are redefining consumer experience

How designer and brand collaborations are redefining consumer experience

How it Works

Over the near term, we foresee valuations of Zee to be under pressure: Elara Capital

Over the near term, we foresee valuations of Zee to be under pressure: Elara Capital

How it Works

Zee-Sony Merger End: Zee readies for legal battle after Sony demands $90 million merger termination fee

Zee-Sony Merger End: Zee readies for legal battle after Sony demands $90 million merger termination fee

How it Works

Sign from the Lord: Zee's Punit Goenka tweets about Zee-Sony merger end from Ayodhya Ram Mandir celebrations

Sign from the Lord: Zee's Punit Goenka tweets about Zee-Sony merger end from Ayodhya Ram Mandir celebrations

How it Works

Dream11 parent co Dream Sports spends Rs 2,964 crores on advertising in FY2023

Dream11 parent co Dream Sports spends Rs 2,964 crores on advertising in FY2023

How it Works

MAdtech Point: What is the future of data clean rooms?

MAdtech Point: What is the future of data clean rooms?