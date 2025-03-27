            
Delhi High Court addresses Dabur's challenge to FSSAI's juice label ban

By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2025 8:27 AM
Dabur noted it had begun label modifications under protest, citing significant market disruption from FSSAI’s notification, with trade partners temporarily halting procurement.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in response to Dabur's petition challenging the ban on "100% Fruit Juice" claims for reconstituted juices. Justice Sachin Datta, who presided over the case, scheduled a hearing for April 1, after declining to grant an immediate interim order, but indicated he would hear the case at length.

Dabur, producer of the Real beverage range, contested FSSAI’s directive, arguing it misinterpreted existing regulations, specifically the FSS (Food Products Standards And Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, and the FSS Claims Regulations, 2018. The company claimed its reconstituted juices, like Real Activ, were produced by adding water to fruit concentrate, restoring natural juice composition without added sugar. They asserted this process complied with FSSAI standards, justifying their "100% Fruit Juice" labeling.

Dabur disputed FSSAI’s assertion that added water made the claim misleading, arguing the water reconstituted the juice to its natural state, not an added ingredient diluting quality. They drew parallels to reconstituted milk, where water was inherent but didn't alter its classification.

The company contended FSSAI’s regulations permitted truthful claims, and their "100% Fruit Juice" label accurately reflected juice content, with "reconstituted fruit juice" clearly stated. Dabur also highlighted its attempts to engage FSSAI, seeking extensions, but was directed to comply by March 31, 2025.

Dabur noted it had begun label modifications under protest, citing significant market disruption from FSSAI’s notification, with trade partners temporarily halting procurement. They argued that the FSSAI's directive was legally unsound and had caused unnecessary market disruption. The court, while not granting an immediate stay, acknowledged the complexity of the issue and indicated a thorough hearing would be conducted.


First Published on Mar 27, 2025 8:27 AM

