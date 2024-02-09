IPL 2024: Digital streaming set to transform viewing and brand experiences

For avid cricket fans gearing up for the IPL, groundbreaking initiatives on digital streaming for the 2024 season promise an unmatched viewing experience, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with the thrill of the game. Access to India’s most popular T20 league is available for viewers anytime, anywhere, allowing marketers to grab the attention of the audiences in an unparalleled manner.

The decision to make IPL free for all users last year across handheld and CTVs was a watershed moment in the history of LIVE sports streaming, leading to a massive inflexion point with 449 Mn viewers tuning in to watch the tournament. The decision not only democratised viewership but set the stage for a technological revolution in how we experience cricket. This year's plan to simultaneously stream the tournament across multiple feeds in 12 languages on all devices showcases the power of technology, providing an estimated 600-650 Mn viewers with unprecedented flexibility and accessibility.

The introduction of custom feeds like Insiders, Fantasy, and Hangout is a testament to the role of technology in tailoring content to diverse viewer interests. Features like asli4K, multi-cam viewing, 360-degree VR, hype stats, and interactive scorecards leverage state-of-the-art technology to make the viewing experience more immersive and dynamic, representing a giant leap for marketers seeking innovative ways to engage audiences.

Fan initiatives like Watch Parties and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan leverage technology to bring fans together in virtual spaces, transforming how viewers interact with the IPL. These initiatives not only make the IPL a social event but also highlight how technology can bridge the gap between physical and virtual experiences.

The availability of 100+ targeting cohorts (the largest targeting opportunities on LIVE sport) is a technological marvel that allows marketers to use data-driven insights for precise ad targeting. This level of granularity, powered by technology, ensures that advertisements align more closely with viewer preferences, enhancing the overall viewing experience by delivering relevant content.

The growing trend of users opting for CTV and 4K experiences reflects the viewer's increasing appetite for the 'best viewing experience'. JioCinema's readiness to cater to these preferences signifies a technological readiness to provide 200 Mn+ viewers on CTV and 50 Mn+ viewers on the 4K feed with the best possible visual experience, underscoring the platform's commitment to staying ahead in the technological curve.

With Brand Spotlight, there’s a new and unique opportunity for select brands to debut new creatives during specific overs and breaks. It is an innovation that leverages simultaneous ad premieres across feeds. With this innovation, JioCinema wants to create a 'moment for marketers' with prominence given to 'great storytelling' & engage even deeper with their consumers. This synchronized approach enhances the reach of advertisements, representing a giant leap for marketers in terms of maximizing impact and viewer engagement.

JioCinema’s technological prowess in powering features like custom feeds, high-quality visuals, and synchronized ad premieres for IPL 2024 is a game-changer for marketers. It not only enhances the viewing experience for fans but also presents a new frontier for marketers to explore innovative and impactful strategies in the realm of LIVE sports streaming.