Movies channel genre secures second-highest share of ad volumes

In 2024, the movies channel genre secured the second-highest share of advertising volumes among various channel genres. Hindi Movies maintained their dominance in terms of ad volumes, holding a share of over 40 percent in both 2023 and 2022.

In the Movie genre, Devdarshan Dhoop Industries stood out as the primary exclusive advertiser among the 35+ advertisers prominently featured in t2023.

470+ advertisers & 1.4K+ brands exclusively advertised in Movie Genre during 2023 as compared to 2022. Prime Time was the most preferred time-band on Movie Genre followed by Afternoon and Morning time-bands. Prime Time, Afternoon & Morning time bands together added more than 70% share of ad volumes.

In both 2023 and 2022, ads lasting for 20-40 seconds dominated the advertising landscape of the Movie genre on TV, accounting for over half of the total ad volumes.