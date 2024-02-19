comScore

Movies channel genre secures second-highest share of ad volumes

As per TAM, Hindi movies maintained their dominance in terms of ad volumes, holding a share of over 40 percent in both 2023 and 2022.

By  Indrani BoseFeb 19, 2024 3:27 PM
470+ advertisers & 1.4K+ brands exclusively advertised in Movie Genre during 2023 as compared to 2022.

In 2024, the movies channel genre secured the second-highest share of advertising volumes among various channel genres. Hindi Movies maintained their dominance in terms of ad volumes, holding a share of over 40 percent in both 2023 and 2022.

In the Movie genre, Devdarshan Dhoop Industries stood out as the primary exclusive advertiser among the 35+ advertisers prominently featured in t2023.

470+ advertisers & 1.4K+ brands exclusively advertised in Movie Genre during 2023 as compared to 2022. Prime Time was the most preferred time-band on Movie Genre followed by Afternoon and Morning time-bands. Prime Time, Afternoon & Morning time bands together added more than 70% share of ad volumes.

In both 2023 and 2022, ads lasting for 20-40 seconds dominated the advertising landscape of the Movie genre on TV, accounting for over half of the total ad volumes.

Following closely, commercials lasting less than 20 seconds emerged as the second most favored choice for advertising on Movie channels in both years.


First Published on Feb 19, 2024 3:25 PM

