After Balenciaga's $1800 'Lay's' clutch, Louis Vuitton makes $3000 'sandwich bag'

During the spring/summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week, Spanish luxury house Balenciaga presented a novel handbag design, drawing inspiration from the iconic packaging of Lay's potato chips. Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, conceptualised the L.O.L. Clutch, which incorporated the distinctive crinkled texture, colour palette, and graphic elements of the popular snack brand. This design ignited debates, sparking online outrage and media attention. While some lauded the design as a playful commentary on pop culture and consumerism, others questioned its practicality and price point (reportedly starting at $1,500). The Balenciaga x Lay's collaboration created buzz and discussion in the fashion world, establishing the brand's reputation for pushing boundaries and initiating dialogue.

And now, Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams have partnered on an unconventional addition to their collection this year—the Sandwich Bag. Williams, the ever-unpredictable force in music and fashion, has done it again. His latest creation for Louis Vuitton, a $3,130 clutch resembling a paper sandwich bag, has sent shockwaves through the fashion world, sparking heated debates and leaving many scratching their heads.This creation departs from conventional fashion norms, highlighting the brand's dedication to innovative design and reshaping the fusion of fashion and creativity. The piece became available for purchase on January 4 at the brand's West Hollywood pop-up store, priced at $3,130.

Crafted from supple cowhide leather in the exact shade of Louis Vuitton's iconic paper shopping bags, the clutch boasts the brand's signature logo and a blue fastening reminiscent of the grosgrain handles. The pièce de résistance? Its meticulous folds, accurately mirroring the humble paper bag's crumpled aesthetic.

Williams, now the men's creative director for the French fashion house, unveiled the bag during his debut collection on Paris' Pont Neuf last June. Models strutted down the runway, the oversized clutches tucked under their arms, sending a wave of gasps and murmurs through the crowd.

Reactions to the paper bag clutch have been nothing short of explosive. Some hail it as a stroke of genius, a playful subversion of luxury norms and a witty commentary on our consumerist culture. They applaud Williams' audacity in elevating the mundane to the realm of high fashion, sparking conversations about the very definition of luxury and its often arbitrary boundaries.

Others, however, scoff at the exorbitant price tag attached to a glorified paper bag. They see it as a crass attempt to cash in on the Louis Vuitton logo, a cynical move to exploit brand loyalty and separate the wealthy from their wallets. The hefty price tag, they argue, stands in stark contrast to the bag's utilitarian origins, making it a symbol of conspicuous consumption rather than artistic expression.

Love it or hate it, the paper bag clutch is more than just an accessory. It's a pop culture phenomenon, and a testament to Williams' ability to push boundaries and challenge our preconceptions. Whether it ends up as a collector's item or a cautionary tale, one thing's for sure: it has cemented its place in the annals of fashion history.

Louis Vuitton's history embraces the unexpected, transforming everyday objects into high fashion. From chequered laundry bags (Spring-Summer 2007) to industrial paint cans (2022), the brand finds inspiration in the most humble places.

Laundry bag chic: 2007's collection elevated the ubiquitous plastic laundry bag, crafting them from luxe materials while keeping the playful chequered pattern.

Industrial muse: The 2022 paint can bag, designed by the late Virgil Abloh, drew inspiration from the world of paint cans, complete with a metal handle and subtle LV references. Abloh's vision, influenced by artist Marcel Duchamp, blurred the lines between high fashion and the everyday.