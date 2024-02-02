comScore

Boycott Zerodha trends: Users express their disappointment over technical glitch

On January 30, Zerodha experienced a technical glitch which was resolved later during the day. Some of the traders who were affected were seen asking for compensation on social media platforms.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 11:04 AM
On January 30, Zerodha experienced a technical glitch which was resolved later during the day. Some of the traders who were affected were seen asking for compensation on social media platforms. (Image source: Forbes India)

On February 2, several users took to the microblogging platform X (formerly twitter) where they expressed their disappointment towards online stock trading platform Zerodha.

One user on X tweeted saying, “Absolutely horrible. I am thinking of switching to another broker from @zerodhaonline @NithinOdha @Nikhilkamathcio. My account is also not showing anything! Don’t know what @zerodhaonline will do to my Aries shares! What a glitch! #BoycottZerodha

Another user wrote, “I see #BoycottZerodha trending so massively. Seems massive losses to customers yet surprisingly while other brokers have often faced actions from the regulators, they are always safe?! Interesting.”

One of the users revealed in his tweet stating, “I got a call from @NSEIndia to delete the post that I have not posted, irony is that they are calling after 1 hour of post to delete the post, but they did nothing in my case for 1.5 months.”

In early 2024, Nithin Kamath, co-founder Zerodha had said that it was impossible for tech companies like Zerodha to experience technical glitches. But, in 2023, eight issues were reported which ranged from logging on to the Kite app, display of orders, positions and as well as order placements.

Kamath had stated that the company had made architectural changes over the years to minimise the impact of any potential issues, stated a media report.


First Published on Feb 2, 2024

