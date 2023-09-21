comScore

Delhi High Court refuses to restrain Parle from using the trade mark 'For The Bold' on its products

In response, Parle challenged the validity of PepsiCo's trademark 'For the Bold' and sought for framing of the issue of invalidity of PepsiCo's trade mark.

Sep 21, 2023
However, it has directed Parle to not use the tagline ‘For The Bold’ as the predominant part of its advertising campaign and not to alter the label on its “B Fizz” bottle without prior approval of the Court. (Image source: Drew Beamer via Unsplash)

In response, Parle challenged the validity of PepsiCo's trademark 'For the Bold' and sought for framing of the issue of invalidity of PepsiCo's trade mark.

The Delhi High Court while allowing the aforesaid plea of Parle raising the issue of invalidity, rejected the prayer of PepsiCo to restrain Parle from using the trademark 'For the Bold' on its products. However, it has directed Parle to not use the tagline ‘For The Bold’ as the predominant part of its advertising campaign and not to alter the label on its “B Fizz” bottle without prior approval of the Court.

Ankur Sangal, Pragya Mishra and Shashwat Rakshit from Khaitan & Co appeared for Parle.


Sep 21, 2023

