How Tata Tea spun a yarn of cultural pride this Independence Day with Desh ke Dhaage campaign, reveals Puneet Das

Tata Tea has been celebrating the rich heritage of India over the years; on special occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day, the brand comes up with campaigns that celebrate the culture and diversity of the country. Last year Tata Consumer Products celebrated special moments during Independence Day and this year the brand Tata Tea aka Desh Ki Chai decided to honour the diverse & unique art form of handlooms through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.

Each pack serves as a radiant canvas, bringing alive the artistry of Indian craftsmen and their timeless creations. From the Benarasi Silk in Uttar Pradesh to the Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, from the Muga Silk of Assam to the Paithani of Maharashtra, to Phulkari of Punjab, each handloom spins a yarn of cultural pride.

Weaving the campaign

This Independence Day Tata Tea Premium (TTP) decided to leverage the historic landmark and come up with a campaign on India’s handlooms. “The campaign and film serve as a reminder of the diversity of India’s handloom legacy and we want the current generation and all Indians to cherish, promote, enjoy and celebrate this art form and hence this whole Desh Ke Dhaage campaign under the flagship of Desh ke Garv initiative,” Puneet Das said.

The conceptualisation of the campaign began with design agency Tree Design going around the length and breadth of the country and interacting with artisans, and creative agency Mullen Lintas infusing creativity by portraying various stories from across India through motifs embroidered on to their weave via an amalgamation of animation and playful sing-song narration. The limited edition pack is currently available across outlets and e-commerce stores, including TTP’s own D2C site.

Choosing the right influencer

TTP’s goal was to bring together India’s pride and tradition with every cup of ‘desh ki chai’. Tata Tea chose celebrated singer Usha Uthup as the voice of the campaign. Uthup’s voice invokes a sense of pride and admiration for Indian handlooms; and combines her voice with the film’s depiction of the intricate artistry. The film in a visually engaging manner depicts different arts, crafts, myriad colours and kaleidoscope of Indian handlooms.

Uthup, renowned for her ability to infuse soul and passion in her performance, is a connoisseur of Indian handlooms and has a very deep understanding of the arts and crafts of the country including the artistry of Indian handlooms. “TTP thought that her powerful vocals, emotional delivery and personal commitment towards handlooms will be able to bring out the nostalgic element of the traditional craftsmanship that is an integral part of Indian culture,” says Das adding, “Her voice complements the spirit of the campaign and rekindles a pride in supporting local artisans and their timeless creations.”

Spreading awareness about the artisan community

The brand has tied up with Okhai, a platform showcasing handlooms crafted by Indian artisans. Consumers can buy handlooms from the platform; proceeds from the sales are shared with the craft persons. TTP is putting in a promotional amount to support the artisan community and revive their creations.

Das says that the challenge for Tata Tea has been to find ways to keep spreading awareness about these art forms amongst different consumers and ensuring they remain relevant throughout the times.

Through this campaign, Tata Tea’s endeavour has been to bridge the gap between the artisan and the customer. Das says, “If you are able to get some of these intricate artworks to the customers and they buy them, I think that’s the biggest compliment to the artistry community that not only takes the artwork to the next generation but supports the artisan and his family.”

Hyperlocalisation strategy

Hyperlocalisation is deeply woven into Tata Tea’s brand fabric, “It lies in the DNA of our product, Tata Tea is aligned with the larger vision of ensuring that consumers not only enjoy and savour the distinct blends but also engage with them through rich hyperlocal initiatives, thus translating into memorable brand experiences,” states Das.

In the past, Tata Tea Premium also came up with Street Chais of India range which included Kolkata Street Chai, Mumbai Cutting Chai, Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai, and Hyderabadi Irani Chai.

Tata Tea Gold celebrated the festival of Durga Puja by launching a special series of 15 festive edition packs inspired by the state’s rich ‘Shilpokala’ crafted specially by artisans of Bengal.