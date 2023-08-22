Interactive Avenues wins Daawat's digital mandate

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has won the full-service digital mandate for Daawat, a flagship brand of LT Foods, a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. The agency bagged this mandate through a competitive pitch process. The agency's Gurugram office will manage the account.

Interactive Avenues is tasked with expanding the brand’s consumer reach and engagement in digital medium and ultimately strengthening Dawaat in the consumer packaged food segment. The agency will manage content strategy, digital media, e-commerce, social media, influencer marketing and online reputation management (ORM) for the brand, powered by a data-driven approach.

Commenting on the association, K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, head of marketing, LT Foods Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to announce that we have selected Interactive Avenues to drive the digital marketing endeavours for one of India’s most loved rice and food brand – Daawat. In this ever-evolving digital era, Daawat has consistently embraced innovative mediums to cultivate enduring connections with consumers. We are hopeful that Interactive Avenues’ unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge proprietary tools will help us unlock exceptional business value and bring the essence of brand Daawat and its offerings to a wider digital audience.”