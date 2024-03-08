ShareTheSpotlight: Find out who inspired Diageo's CMO Ruchira Jaitly to be extraordinary in her own way

Every Women’s Day, I celebrate the extraordinary women who break barriers, defy norms, and inspire change. I have always been surrounded by strong, independent women and I am truly a product of knowing these extraordinary women, the 'wind beneath my wings'.

Today I will talk about one of them, someone who has inspired me with her journey as I watched in the wings.

She was born in a middle-class household, high on post-independence idealism. She was in almost as many schools as her years of schooling, yet fierce in proclaiming her independence when post graduation, as a 19 year old, she moved to small town, Najibabad, UP to teach. Only for her parents to promptly pull her out and for her to negotiate further studies at a top-tier graduate school in Clinical Psychology at the other end of the country. Her zest for independence got her to institutions like AIIMS and KEM, and with a twist of fate, she changed streams to be part of a group of feisty individuals who established the first in houseresearch department in the leading MNC of its time. Read More: #ShareTheSpotlight: On this Women's Day, Vida's Pallavi Singh has a shout-out for Shelly Paxton

Moving between insights and brand management, she led storied brands like Lifebuoy, Wall’s ice cream, and then Huggies and Kotex, all while managing her growing family and remaining stoic in the face of societal scrutiny.

Resilient at a gendered workplace, she didn’t flinch when she had to give up on her ambitions for an ailing spouse, while encouraging her children to spread their wings. She continues to chase Northern lights in Scandinavia and is perhaps, one of the oldest first time trekkers in Ladakh.

She is one woman, but represents so many women that I have been fortunate to meet. Someone invested in her education, invested in her career journey and then also in making her feel valued at the workplace.

This IWD – I am inspired by her, and by all the people who invested in women when diversity wasn’t really a word.

And by the way, she is my mom.

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.