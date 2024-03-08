ShareTheSpotlight: On this Women's Day, Vida's Pallavi Singh has a shout-out for Shelly Paxton

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women. They could be women in their team or any other team, a new group or previous one, from a past workplace or the current one.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.

This is just the beginning of a long journey to spotlight individuals who are empowering others and bringing change and growth for all. Together we rise.

Pallavi Singh is the Head of Digital and Customer Services for Vida World, at two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp where she is building the next generation EV platform and technology ecosystem. For this special Share The Spotlight Singh shared her spotlight with Shelly Paxton. Read on what she has to say about Praxton...

During my time with Harley-Davidson, she always led from the front, took inputs and listened intently to others but ensured that when it came time to make a decision, that they would be swift and impactful. For myself, her work ethic, style of functioning and ability to manage the marketing function of one of the biggest brands in the world, was a constant lesson in leadership and making business decisions. More importantly, while our connection may have been more special because of both of us being women, my respect and admiration for her was not based on her gender.

There are many lessons, both personal and professional which I continue to draw from my interactions and experience of working with her.

The ability to manage multiple activities, marketing campaigns, across global geographies, dozens of offices, hundreds of talented individuals and millions of customers, while keeping the soul of the brand intact, is one such important lesson.

Dealing with a maturing marketplace, dynamic changes in customers demographics, global macro-economic challenges, while ensuring that the entire organization marches to the drumbeat of the brand was the other significant lesson. It was her sense of dignity, professionalism, approach to excellence and eloquence which gave me a template to build my own professional characteristics on.

However, her greatest contribution to women professionals like myself, is that she gave many of us the confidence to work and lead in an industry like automobiles, which has traditionally been male dominated and somewhat patriarchal in nature.