ShareTheSpotlight: Haleon's Anurita Chopra sheds light on her tribe

My journey began as a young girl trying to understand herself and find her place in the world, believing that she was good at building brands and businesses through powerful consumer connections. It has been a beautiful and exhilarating ride. Reflecting on this journey today, I am filled with gratitude for the many like-minded women who have walked alongside me, showing me what's possible, teaching me when not to give up, when to talk it out, and when to lean on each other for support.

Today, I want to share the spotlight with all the powerful women who have been, and continue to be, part of my journey at Haleon. Together, we are shaping the health of India through awareness, education, and compelling narratives, both inside and outside our organization. At Haleon, our purpose of delivering better health with humanity is brought to life beautifully by some exemplary women who I proudly call my tribe.

Leading the way at Haleon with these beautiful women

Spending quality time with my kids (lifelines)

Together, we are driving brand stories ranging from real consumers discussing their experiences. We tell the story of today's empowered woman leading a multifaceted life, supplementing it with multivitamins and minerals, not just for herself but for her entire family. We highlight women ensuring their bones stay strong as they age and smart women who keep easy solutions at home for whenever pain or cold and flu strike. This narrative is woven by many women in my team, connecting with others across functions within the organisation, across organisations, our agency partners, our production partners, all coming together to make this happen.

Lastly, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the men - our colleagues, family members, and friends - who provide unwavering support along the way, as well as the remarkable women in my personal life. Their understanding, encouragement, and respect for the multiple roles we play every day is invaluable. They step up, share responsibilities, and offer support, enabling us to flourish in all aspects of our lives. Their belief in our abilities fuels our confidence and inspires us to break barriers.

To tomorrow’s generation, I say, let these stories inspire you, let them remind you of your strength, and may you continue to shine brightly in whatever path you choose. And for girls who are being brought up to be power women and for the boys who must be brought up to be the best support and partners for these power women. Together, we are building a world where everyone thrives!

Inclusivity and Diversity at Haleon

My ideal, my inspiration, my mother

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.