YoungGuns Class Of 2023: DDB Mudra’s David Vaz and Mahima Mathur

David Vaz is an MBA who decided he'd rather not make “a lot of money” as a client and instead write copy at an agency. Vaz, who is currently the associate creative director, DDB Mudra, has several awards in his name. He has also been in teams that have won Lions, Pencils, and other awards at global ad shows like Cannes, D&AD, Spikes, among others. From his portfolio, #MealsMakeFamilies for McDonald's and #SafeLikeAVolkswagen for Volkswagen are his recent successful campaigns. McDonald’s advertising work highlighted the importance of family meals. Volkswagen’s piece emphasized the safety features of car through humorous home life metaphors.

Outside of work, Vaz spends his life gaming, singing, voice acting, pubbing and blocking people who ask him when he's getting married.

Vaz’s colleague Mahima Mathur is different. Mathur is “a 5-foot nothing creative, with the confidence of a slightly taller person.” Mathur, who is a creative director at DDB Mudra was one of the 30 women handpicked from across the world to be a part of DDB Worldwide’s Phyllis Project, a global initiative committed to bridging the gender gap in leadership positions.

Among other things, she’s had a hand in some widely appreciated and awarded campaigns that helped the Indian women’s cricket team gain viewership just by making women ask men out on Bumble; and got a whole city to turn into shoplifters to promote a heist movie on Netflix. More recently, she was a part of the RuPay Credit Campaign, that showed some hilarious and totally probable reasons why people should immediately link their RuPay Credit Cards to UPI.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it