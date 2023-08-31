YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Havas’ Sarthak Ghose and Gazal Jain

Sarthak Ghose wanted to become a filmmaker and landed in advertising. Ghose has spent the past 12 years immersed in "endless contemplation and has encountered moments of brilliance, instances of mediocrity, and even some downright failures," as he puts it. Currently, he works as an associate creative director – copy at Havas CX India. Most recently, his creative skills were reflected in Aegon Life’s print ad called iTerm Toh Tension Khatam. The ad which came to life once the QR code was scanned won ABBY’s Bronze for its sheer ingenious execution of a person coming literally to life and entertaining by singing and explaining the product benefits.

His colleague Gazal Jain, who is a creative director at Havas Worldwide India, has a love for innovation and spontaneity that would never let her be satisfied with a conventional job. The creative world fascinates her as she has the liberty to take anything and everything in thoughts, experiences, and relationships and convert that into something meaningful for brands.

In the past 10 years, Jain has produced ideas for brands in almost every category, some of which are Millennium Schools, Cadbury, Star Network, Bisleri, Tata AIA Life Insurance, ICICI, Garnier Ultra Blends, HSBC, JBL, and Head & Shoulders.

She has been part of teams that have bagged Cannes Lions. In 2022, she was also a part of Cannes Lions’ shortlist jury. She was also part of the Femme Forward Frida Program for which she was chosen to represent India at Cannes.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it