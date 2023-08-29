YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Interactive Avenues’ Eshwari Pandit and Shilpa Sudhakaran

Eshwari Pandit, senior creative director, Interactive Avenues, drives creatively dazzling and strategically effective work spanning social media, integrated campaigns, websites, on-ground digital experiences, ad films, search and display campaigns for 15 leading brands. But what really sets Pandit apart is her advocacy for equality and diversity and efforts to inculcate an environment of ‘conscious creativity’ at her workplace.

Pandit has been behind interesting initiatives like ‘Prime On Your Plate,’ a fun quiz game that was played by over 1 million users on the Swiggy. The food delivery app invited users to not just binge eat but also binge watch at the same time. Through the quiz game, users were rewarded for their knowledge about Amazon Prime Video Channels, by simply answering five questions related to channels to win Swiggy Money. She also played a role in Spotify’s King of the Streets initiative – an album marketing campaign which aimed to increase listenership for desi hip hop in India. Pandit and her team shot five films with Emiway Bantai that were focused on telling his story of how he became the king of the streets.

Shilpa Sudhakaran, vice president - media, Interactive Avenues, is a seasoned business leader with a remarkable 14 plus years in media planning, strategy, and integrated marketing. With a keen interest in product development's role in media, she currently leads renowned brands at IPG Mediabrands India such as Mahindra & Mahindra Auto (personal vehicles, trucks, buses, electric and commercial behicles), Mahindra Finance, ITC Personal care, Tourism Australia, Machos Hint and Skechers. Sudhakaran’s forte lies in integrated digital planning and strategy.

Her knack for steering multiple businesses and guiding a robust 20-plus member team showcases her exceptional leadership skills. A quick adopter of technology, she stays at the forefront of the ever-changing digital landscape. Her deep insights into consumer journeys and media patterns enhance her ability to craft impactful strategies.

