YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Madison’s Chinmay Chandratre and Siddhi Goyal

An engineer-in-mind and a marketer-at-heart, Chinmay Chandratre is a digital professional with 14 plus years of experience. Chandratre, who is currently the general manager at Madison Digital, specialises in consulting brands on multi-channel-ROI driven digital-strategies (including integrated TV and planning). Currently, he is responsible for manoeuvring the digital-wheel at Madison and is on a mission to provide ground-breaking solutions for his clients.

He considers himself to be a firm devotee of data and strongly believes “knowledge only grows, if shared”. He mentors young-minds to make them future-ready in several institutes.

He tweaked YouTube’s Masthead which previously allowed only four creatives, to launch 7 seven different creatives (webisode) in a single-day by enabling day-parting. He also hacked Google Search by using a smart word-play, leveraged from the misspellings of the biggest competition to launch the client’s new product.

Chinmay and his team at Madison along with Kamasutra partnered with Bobble AI for an industry first NFT launch, tapping into the metaverse which was preceded by a conversation media marketing campaign. The highly innovative campaign itself reached out to about a million users in their daily lives - as stickers on WhatsApp. The top three stickers were then turned into NFTs along with three contemporary art pieces as NFTs.

Chandratre’s colleague Siddhi Goyal, who is a general manager at Madison Media Infinity, has over a decade of experience. She is widely recognized as a thought leader who is known for delivering scalable business growth through metrics driven business solutions, adaptive strategic thinking and a deep understanding of consumers and markets.

As a media professional, she loves pitching for different sectors and categories. Translating opportunities into actionable strategies fuels her enthusiasm.

Goyal’s noteworthy campaigns are “Missing I” for Tata Salt where clutter breaking media innovation was done across all integrated media platforms. Multiple media houses came together and dropped “I”s from their masthead and editorial coverage to talk about the importance of “I for Iodine” in daily life of the consumer. More recently, she has worked on Nicotex where “Nico” was launched – an AI enabled chatbot who can help you in the battle against smoking.

