YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Mindshare India’s Kartik Prakash and Abhay Sachar

Being born and brought up in a small town like Jamshedpur and having spent his formative years in metros, Kartik Prakash embodies the best of both India and Bharat. And while there might be many Indias, his proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali helps him bridge the gap as a marketer. Prakash is currently a director - content at Mindshare India.

At 29, Prakash has traversed both media and advertising worlds, driven by a passion for storytelling. He spent four and a half years at renowned agencies like Lowe Lintas and Happy mcgarrybowen, being a first-port-of-call on brands like Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and BharatBenz. In Mindshare, he strives to merge cultural insight with efficient tech integration. Some noteworthy campaigns being Cric Exchange and Big In India Moments.

In 2021, Prakash and his team developed Upstox Cric Index, which demystified stock trading through cricket by building an algorithm which allowed the voices of cricket to talk about the sport but with the logic of stock trading. In 2022, he went a step further to nudge the layman to understand the logic of ‘trading’ by moving the needle from ‘theoretical’ to ‘practical’ with a mock trade using Cricket as a platform and players as “stocks”.

They packaged the stories in a format palatable to the young and old, i.e. short vertical videos. For Independence Day, Prakash along with his team packaged 75 stories of 60 second videos for the entire nation in a digital format. The stories featured historic moments such as freedom at the stroke of midnight on 15 August 1947, Sholay transforming Indian Cinema and the iconic moment when Neeraj Chopra brought home the first Olympic Gold in Javelin, among other landmark events.

Prakash’s colleague Abhay Sachar who is a partner, content (Fulcrum) at Mindshare India is an astute insight miner, media expert and business leader. Sachar has 13 plus years of experience spread over reputed broadcasters, publishers and media networks like MTV, VICE, TIMES and GroupM. He holds a double advanced certification in Brand Communication Management and Digital Content Marketing from MICA backed by an MBA from IMI, Belgium specializing in International Marketing and HR.

An ardent advocate of purposeful brands, Sachar has successfully shown through multiple award-winning campaigns like Horlicks Ahaar Abhiyan and Dove Thumbstopping Beauty Biases that standing for a purpose is the only true differentiator in the long run.

Driven by his passion for problem-solving through creativity, Sachar embraces the dynamic science of marketing with the captivating art of storytelling. Sachar believes that ‘great brands are built on great insights’.

About YoungGuns

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we’ve launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

Here’s how we did it