Epic bromance over: Donald Trump vs Elon Musk war goes nuclear on social media

What started as a disagreement over trade, government subsidies and Musk's scathing critique of Trump's flagship policy, The One Big Beautiful Bill, has snowballed into an unusually personal and public feud.

By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2025 10:11 AM
Across social media, the feud has been elevated to a cultural event. Meme-makers are dubbing it the “Tech Cold War,” reimagining world leaders as referees, and the White House as an arena for billionaire brawls

In a bizarre but thoroughly 2025 twist of global events, a war of words between US President Donald Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has escalated into a full-blown digital drama, complete with memes, mock ceasefires and calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in as peace broker.

What started as a disagreement over trade, government subsidies and Musk’s scathing critique of Trump’s flagship policy, The One Big Beautiful Bill, has snowballed into an unusually personal and public feud. Trump lashed out, hinting at revoking Musk’s federal contracts, while Musk called for the President’s impeachment, labelling the bill a “disgusting abomination.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk recently resigned as head of the oddly named Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency meant to curb national debt and bureaucratic bloat, just days after appearing in a united front with Trump at the Oval Office.

Now, global spectators are drawing curious parallels to last month’s India-Pakistan ceasefire drama, where Trump controversially claimed credit for halting military tensions. Though India denied third-party mediation, Trump had repeatedly presented himself as the architect of “peace.”

Across social media, the feud has been elevated to a cultural event. Meme-makers are dubbing it the “Tech Cold War,” reimagining world leaders as referees, and the White House as an arena for billionaire brawls. While some netizens take sides, many are simply enjoying the satire-laced spectacle playing out in real time.


First Published on Jun 6, 2025 9:26 AM

