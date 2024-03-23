comScore            

      Who is Grecia Munoz? More about Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's wife

      Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, recently tied the knot with Grecia Munoz, a Mexican model and entrepreneur. But who is Munoz?

      By  Storyboard18 | Tanaya PradhanMar 23, 2024 3:34 PM
      Mexico-born startup founder Grecia Munoz (left) and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal (right)

      Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of food delivery giant Zomato, has tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz, according to HT. The couple dated for a few months before getting married and returned from their honeymoon in February.

      Mexican-born Grecia Munoz is a former model and television show host who currently resides in Delhi. In her Instagram bio, Munoz refers to herself as ‘now at home in India.’ She gained attention in January by touring renowned places in the city and sharing images on her social media platforms. Munoz achieved the title of winner at the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States for the year 2022. Transitioning from her successful modelling career, she is now focusing her efforts on entrepreneurship, reportedly working on her startup in the luxury consumer products sector.

      This is Goyal's second marriage, as he was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during when he was studying at IIT-Delhi.

      Zomato, a major player in the food delivery industry in India, commenced its journey under the name Foodiebay.com in 2008. Prior to his involvement in co-founding Zomato, Goyal held a position at Bain & Company.

      Deepinder Goyal recently introduced a unique service called 'Pure Veg Fleet,' tailored for vegetarians, offering customers the ability to choose from restaurants exclusively serving vegetarian cuisine. Moreover, users have the option to entirely exclude non-vegetarian eateries. However, Zomato encountered substantial criticism for this initiative, leading the company to reconsider and roll back the initiative.


