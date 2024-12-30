2025 rollout of Digital Radio | Retail grows 7% during festivity | Zepto's VP quits

ADVERTISEMENT
The 2025 rollout of Digital Radio: Broadcasters send mixed signals
In 2025, the government plans to initiate digital radio broadcasting in 13 metro cities. The players, however, are worried about high-cost implications and difficult transition.
Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI
In terms of categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 14%, followed by 10% in QSR and 9% in jewellery compared to the same festive time period last year.
Zepto VP Jitendra Bagga quits after nine months amidst company expansion drive
Bagga's departure follows another high-profile exit at Zepto. Earlier in December, the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Martin Dinesh Gomez, resigned after an 11-month stint.
Liquor cos to approach FSSAI for separate standard for Indian single malt whisky
Indian liquor makers are seeking a separate standard for Indian single malt whisky from the FSSAI as these whiskies gain international recognition, according to a media report.
DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as CEO; Verma to take charge in March 2025
Verma, who is presently Head of Institutional Banking Group at DBS India, will succeed Surojit Shome upon his retirement next February.
