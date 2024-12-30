            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • 2025-rollout-of-digital-radio-retail-grows-7-during-festivity-zeptos-vp-quits-51883

2025 rollout of Digital Radio | Retail grows 7% during festivity | Zepto's VP quits

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 30, 2024 4:40 PM
2025 rollout of Digital Radio | Retail grows 7% during festivity | Zepto's VP quits
Radio players have urged the government to consider offering subsidies and incentives for the roll out of digital radio. (Image source: CNBCTV18)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

The 2025 rollout of Digital Radio: Broadcasters send mixed signals

In 2025, the government plans to initiate digital radio broadcasting in 13 metro cities. The players, however, are worried about high-cost implications and difficult transition.

Retail sees moderate 7% growth during festive season: RAI

In terms of categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 14%, followed by 10% in QSR and 9% in jewellery compared to the same festive time period last year.

Zepto VP Jitendra Bagga quits after nine months amidst company expansion drive

Bagga's departure follows another high-profile exit at Zepto. Earlier in December, the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Martin Dinesh Gomez, resigned after an 11-month stint.

Liquor cos to approach FSSAI for separate standard for Indian single malt whisky

Indian liquor makers are seeking a separate standard for Indian single malt whisky from the FSSAI as these whiskies gain international recognition, according to a media report.

DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as CEO; Verma to take charge in March 2025

Verma, who is presently Head of Institutional Banking Group at DBS India, will succeed Surojit Shome upon his retirement next February.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


Tags
First Published on Dec 30, 2024 4:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Ad-marketing jobs trend | UP gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

Ad-marketing jobs trend | UP gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

Special Coverage

India leads the green transition: High-complexity roles see 57% wage premium

India leads the green transition: High-complexity roles see 57% wage premium

Special Coverage

FMCGs go frugal on adex | Qcomm splurge on ad | Misleading ads puts UPSC coaching institute in trouble

FMCGs go frugal on adex | Qcomm splurge on ad | Misleading ads puts UPSC coaching institute in trouble

Special Coverage

Storyboard18's GPS | Layoffs in 2024 | Jio leads broadband services sector

Storyboard18's GPS | Layoffs in 2024 | Jio leads broadband services sector

Special Coverage

TRAI meeting | IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President | Attrition in India's unicorn startups

TRAI meeting | IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President | Attrition in India's unicorn startups

Special Coverage

India's HNIs allocate 32 percent of wealth to real estate, 8 percent ultra-HNIs invest in crypto: Anarock report

India's HNIs allocate 32 percent of wealth to real estate, 8 percent ultra-HNIs invest in crypto: Anarock report

Special Coverage

FM e-auctions response | Influencers violating ad rules | Ghost job listings | Flipkart, Amazon lead e-com consumer complaints in FY24

FM e-auctions response | Influencers violating ad rules | Ghost job listings | Flipkart, Amazon lead e-com consumer complaints in FY24