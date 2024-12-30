Zepto VP Jitendra Bagga quits after nine months amidst company expansion drive

ADVERTISEMENT
Jitendra Bagga has stepped down as the Vice President of Central Operations at Zepto, following a nine-month tenure with the quick commerce unicorn, Moneycontrol reported. Bagga, who was responsible for overseeing the company’s mother hubs (MH) and line haul (LH) projects within the warehousing division, has left at a crucial time as Zepto continues its aggressive expansion strategy.
Zepto, known for its rapid grocery delivery service, has been scaling up its operations significantly this year. At the beginning of 2024, the company operated around 300 dark stores, a number that has now more than doubled to over 750. This expansion is part of Zepto’s broader effort to gain a competitive edge over its rivals, including Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes and Tata BigBasket.
Before joining Zepto in April 2024, Bagga had a long career in supply chain management. He spent three years at Raymond Limited and over 24 years at Reliance Retail, bringing with him extensive expertise in areas critical to Zepto’s operations and future growth.
Bagga's departure follows another high-profile exit at Zepto. Earlier in December, the company’s Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Martin Dinesh Gomez, resigned after an 11-month stint. Both exits come at a time when Zepto is in the process of relocating its headquarters and employees from Mumbai to Bengaluru, a move that was first reported by Moneycontrol in August.