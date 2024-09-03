BMC ignores pleas from OOH media owners | Jaimit Doshi's dual leadership role at Lenskart and Hustlr

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
BMC ignores pleas from OOH media owners seeking audience over draft outdoor policy: Exclusive
Media owners have complained that BMC has not been paying any heed to their requests for a personal meeting to voice concerns and seek clarification on the recent draft OOH guidelines.
Influencers likely to take a pie from State governments’ traditional media budget
Experts believe that the state governments will reduce its Print budget and allocate it to influencer marketing.
Jaimit Doshi takes dual leadership role at Lenskart and Hustlr
In a significant career move, Jaimit Doshi joins eyewear giant Lenskart as the Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr, aiming to tackle new challenges and drive transformative growth.
Global CMO of Infosys highlights economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps
At Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight, Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global CMO, at Infosys, shared the stage with Manisha Saboo, Vice President and Head of Infosys Foundation and Campus Head, Kisha Gupta - Senior Director of Corporate Marketing and Global Head of Academic Relations, and Preethu Karen - Lead Business Partner HR.
'Women plus technology is a powerful combination', says Adobe's Anindita Veluri
At Storyboard18’s Share The Spotlight, Anindita Veluri, Director-marketing at Adobe India shared her stage with Shruthi Harikrishna - Head, Global CoE for Analytics and Innovation - at Adobe, and Preeti Narayanan, Founder of Windward Kennels.
