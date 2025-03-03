            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • bollywoods-nostalgia-boom-only-meity-to-regulate-vpn-app-metas-arun-srinivas-on-ai-58218

Bollywood’s nostalgia boom | Only MeitY to regulate VPN app | Meta's Arun Srinivas on AI

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 5:10 PM
Bollywood’s nostalgia boom | Only MeitY to regulate VPN app | Meta's Arun Srinivas on AI
Unlike past re-releases, which often filled gaps in the release calendar, Sanam Teri Kasam returned to cinemas in a competitive environment.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Bollywood’s nostalgia boom: Surprising success of Bollywood’s re-release trend

While re-releases have proven to be a reliable revenue stream, the question remains: how long can Bollywood ride this wave?

Only MeitY can regulate VPN app: TRAI informs DoT

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has clarified to Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that the former is legally not authorised to give recommendations on regulating the VPNs.

'We are in the era of AI-led innovation': Meta's Arun Srinivas

Arun Srinivas, Director Global Business Group, Meta, highlights AI’s transformative power in advertising and business.

Prada in talks to acquire Versace for €1.5 billion

During Prada’s recent fashion show in Milan, co-founder and controlling shareholder Miuccia Prada addressed the speculation, stating, “Everyone is looking.”

India's Got Latent Row: Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast amid controversy

The Supreme Court granted Allahbadia permission on March 3 to resume the podcast, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality.


Tags
First Published on Mar 3, 2025 5:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Media leaders urge caution on AI investments amid industry shifts

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Media leaders urge caution on AI investments amid industry shifts

How it Works

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Experts weigh in on opportunities and challenges of AI’s expanding role in media

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Experts weigh in on opportunities and challenges of AI’s expanding role in media

How it Works

EU's Michael McNamara: Key challenge in AI regulation is balancing innovation with copyright protection

EU's Michael McNamara: Key challenge in AI regulation is balancing innovation with copyright protection

How it Works

Member of the European Parliament Brando Benifei: AI content needs transparency rules

Member of the European Parliament Brando Benifei: AI content needs transparency rules

How it Works

Media leaders weigh the promise and perils of Artificial Intelligence in Media at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave

Media leaders weigh the promise and perils of Artificial Intelligence in Media at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave

How it Works

Global top researchers involved in assessing 67 proposals for domestic AI foundational model: Abhishek Singh, MeitY

Global top researchers involved in assessing 67 proposals for domestic AI foundational model: Abhishek Singh, MeitY

How it Works

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan on AI enforcement and news publishers' role in driving quality content: Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan on AI enforcement and news publishers' role in driving quality content: Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave