Bollywood’s nostalgia boom | Only MeitY to regulate VPN app | Meta's Arun Srinivas on AI

Bollywood’s nostalgia boom: Surprising success of Bollywood’s re-release trend
While re-releases have proven to be a reliable revenue stream, the question remains: how long can Bollywood ride this wave?
Only MeitY can regulate VPN app: TRAI informs DoT
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has clarified to Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that the former is legally not authorised to give recommendations on regulating the VPNs.
'We are in the era of AI-led innovation': Meta's Arun Srinivas
Arun Srinivas, Director Global Business Group, Meta, highlights AI’s transformative power in advertising and business.
Prada in talks to acquire Versace for €1.5 billion
During Prada’s recent fashion show in Milan, co-founder and controlling shareholder Miuccia Prada addressed the speculation, stating, “Everyone is looking.”
India's Got Latent Row: Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast amid controversy
The Supreme Court granted Allahbadia permission on March 3 to resume the podcast, provided he adheres to standards of decency and morality.