CCI Raids: Dentsu Whistleblower? | PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha at GPS | X case: Experts on Sahyog

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
CCI raids: Did Dentsu blow the whistle on India’s alleged media cartel?
Multiple insiders claim that the pressure came from Tokyo, nudging Dentsu’s Indian operations into a confrontation with its peers.
Centre's safe harbour framework 'Sahyog' becoming a censorship apparatus? Experts weigh in
X’s petition before Karnataka HC raises concerns about MeitY's 'Sahyog' portal, which is designed to enhance cooperation between government agencies and social media intermediaries. Experts argue that the portal’s lack of public consultation and legislative backing makes it constitutionally and procedurally problematic.
Parliamentary panel proposes unified media council to regulate digital, print, and broadcast content
The committee also suggested merging MIB, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Department of Telecommunications to address regulatory challenges arising from technological convergence.
Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit: PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha to speak on power of partnerships
Bringing together visionaries, industry leaders and pioneers from business, marketing, advertising, technology and academia, the summit will spark thought-provoking discussions, celebrate ingenuity and cultivate meaningful collaborations.
Parliamentary panel calls for unified regulatory framework in media sector
The Committee acknowledged the Broadcasting Services bill’s intent but emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of stakeholder feedback.
Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.