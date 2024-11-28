Godrej & Boyce rebrands | TN's gaming rules | Apurva Sircar joins Flying Man Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Godrej & Boyce rebrands, launches new identity
Godrej Enterprises has unveiled a transformative new brand identity that marks a significant step forward in its illustrious 127-year history.
Tamil Nadu’s online gaming rules to float next month
Stakeholders demand that video games should also be regulated by Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) and be given equal treatment as Real Money Gaming.
UK Competition Court rejects Google’s challenge to £7bn consumer lawsuit UK antitrust court piles further pressure on Google by giving "unanimous" approval for search-engine consumer compensation claim to proceed.
Apurva Sircar joins Leander Paes’s Flying Man Ventures as CEO
Apurva Sircar previously led Bandhan Bank as senior vice president and head of marketing.
Can Colgate outshine peers? Volume growth key after ad spend jump
Colgate has been effectively leveraging AI-driven tools to deliver personalized consumer interactions on e-commerce platforms, resulting in 1.5x growth in engagement and content performance.
Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.