Godrej & Boyce rebrands | TN's gaming rules | Apurva Sircar joins Flying Man Ventures

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2024 5:05 PM
Godrej Enterprises launches new logo in vibrant purple

Godrej & Boyce rebrands, launches new identity

Godrej Enterprises has unveiled a transformative new brand identity that marks a significant step forward in its illustrious 127-year history.

Tamil Nadu’s online gaming rules to float next month

Stakeholders demand that video games should also be regulated by Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) and be given equal treatment as Real Money Gaming.

UK Competition Court rejects Google’s challenge to £7bn consumer lawsuit UK antitrust court piles further pressure on Google by giving "unanimous" approval for search-engine consumer compensation claim to proceed.

Apurva Sircar joins Leander Paes’s Flying Man Ventures as CEO

Apurva Sircar previously led Bandhan Bank as senior vice president and head of marketing.

Can Colgate outshine peers? Volume growth key after ad spend jump

Colgate has been effectively leveraging AI-driven tools to deliver personalized consumer interactions on e-commerce platforms, resulting in 1.5x growth in engagement and content performance.

First Published on Nov 28, 2024 5:05 PM

