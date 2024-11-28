Apurva Sircar joins Leander Paes’s Flying Man Ventures as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Apurva Sircar, who led Bandhan Bank as senior vice president and head of marketing, has joined Flying Man Ventures as chief executive officer.
Sircar shared in a note, "I join as the CEO of Flying Man Ventures (FMV), a company Leander founded. My role will be to drive the various businesses that FMV plans to venture into. Through sport, sports education, health & wellness, corporate collaborations, entertainment, and other avenues, we aim to create a lasting and deep impact in making the world around us a better place. More details to follow."
Sircar began his career as a trainee at Showtime Events and then went on to work across Blow Past Industries, Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.
As the former vice president, head - brand, insights, corporate communications and digital marketing, Sircar and his team drove the entire sports sponsorship strategy and saw success in making the brand be seen and perceived in the right light. Some of the accomplishments include the signing of Leander Paes as the face of one of their marathons and Sachin Tendulkar for three of their marathons. The brand also sponsored a programme involving Pullela Gopichand to boost Indian badminton's success at the global level.
Flying Man Ventures, which was established on March 23 2021, is a sports and recreation instruction company.