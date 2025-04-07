Honasa Consumer's Anuja Mishra resigns | Chattisgarh HC directs probe on opinion trading apps | AC brands battle this summer

ADVERTISEMENT
Honasa Consumer's CMO Anuja Mishra steps down
Anuja Mishra has worked across Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle, Hewitt Associates, PepsiCo and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.
‘No Skill Involved’: Chhattisgarh HC directs probe into opinion trading apps
The affidavit also disclosed that while the petitioner had named platforms such as Probo, Better Opinions, Coolboost (Predchamp), TradeX, and Sports Baazi, no official complaints had been received against them.
Zomato COO Rinshul Chandra resigns to pursue new opportunities
Chandra tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025, with his last working day at the company scheduled for April 7, 2025.
Cooling Wars Heat Up: AC brands battle for summer dominance
Air conditioner brands are ramping up ad spends, product launches, and sports tie-ins to capture a rapidly growing and competitive market.
PHD India wins the integrated media mandate for Atomberg
As part of the mandate, PHD India's responsibilities will be to handle the brand's entire scope of media services and audience-first integrated solutions.