Zomato COO Rinshul Chandra resigns to pursue new opportunities

Zomato has announced the resignation of Rinshul Chandra, Chief Operating Officer of its Food Ordering and Delivery Business and designated Senior Management Personnel (SMP). Chandra tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025, with his last working day at the company scheduled for April 7, 2025.
According to the company's exchange filings, Chandra has stepped down to pursue new opportunities and passions aligned with his evolving personal and professional goals. In his resignation letter, Chandra expressed his gratitude, stating, “It has been an incredibly fulfilling journey over the past 7 years, and I am truly grateful for the trust, support, and opportunities I’ve received during my time here. I wish our world-class teams at Eternal the very best.”
During his tenure, Chandra played a pivotal role in building and scaling Zomato’s food delivery operations, steering the business through an increasingly competitive landscape and contributing significantly to its growth and operational excellence.
The company has not yet announced a successor for the role. Zomato acknowledged Chandra’s contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors. His departure marks a significant leadership change for the company, which has been expanding its footprint in the digital commerce and food-tech sectors.