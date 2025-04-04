TRAI received 5,627 broadcast complaints | Marico sees high-teen revenue growth in Q4 | McCain India’s ad cost up by 63%

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
TRAI received 44,734 telecom and 5,627 broadcast complaints in 2023-24
The Annual Report of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the year 2023-24 also reported that Authority received most of its funds from government grants. The total income was around Rs 57.4 crore, with expenses mounting to approximately Rs 53.2 crore.
Marico sees high-teen revenue growth in Q4, eyes double-digit expansion in FY26
Marico's international business delivered mid-teens constant currency growth in Q4 FY25, with Bangladesh registering double-digit constant currency growth.
McCain India’s ad cost up by 63% to Rs 88 crore in FY24
The net profit of McCain India reduced by 29.4% to Rs 89 crore in FY24 from Rs 126 crore in FY23.
SC rejects PIL seeking social media ban for children under 13
Court emphasizes that policy decisions on social media regulation for minors rest with the government, while granting petitioners the option to approach the Centre with their concerns.
Mamaearth's parent Honasa wins legal battle against distributor RSM in Dubai's top court
Dubai's Court of Cassation has overturned the Appeal Court's decision, calling it 'flawed, defective and lacking reasoning'.