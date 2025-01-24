Zee Entertainment's Q3 ad revenue declines | Patanjali Foods recalls chilli powder | MakeMyTrip's Q3 profit surges

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Zee Entertainment's ad revenue declines 8.4% in Q3, hit by FMCG ad budget constraints
According to the Q3 result of Zee Entertainment, the company's ad revenue stood at Rs 940.6 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 1,027.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.
Patanjali Foods ordered to recall batch of red chilli powder over safety violation
In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed the recall of Red Chilli Powder (packed) from Batch No. AJD2400012, citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.
MakeMyTrip increases marketing and sales promotion costs by 31.2% in Q3
MakeMyTrip's Q3 profit surged to $27.1 million compared to $24.2 million in the same period last fiscal.
CCPA issues notices to Ola and Uber over alleged Android-iOS fare disparities
Ride-hailing giants face scrutiny for reportedly charging different prices on iOS and Android devices for identical routes.
Uber denies differential pricing based on phone models amid CCPA investigation
After concerns were raised over alleged price discrepancies between Android and iPhone users, Uber clarifies that ride prices are not influenced by the phone brand, and promises cooperation with authorities.