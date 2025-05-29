Delhi Metro cracks down on reels; says 'No Reels on the Wheels'

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a quirky-yet-clear campaign urging passengers to skip the social media stunts and focus on safe travel. "Metro is for travel, not for trends. So next time Let’s not make reels or encourage them because a smooth, safe journey matters more than a few seconds of fame," DMRC has written on its social media.
The message is backed by a series of eye-catching posters with witty taglines. One shows a man strumming a guitar with the line “Your performance deserves a bigger stage than the metro”. Another features a young woman mid-dance, captioned, “Dance like nobody’s watching – just not on the metro”.
The posters have started appearing at several metro stations across Delhi, targeting the growing trend of social media creators turning metro coaches and platforms into sets for reels, sometimes to the annoyance or risk of fellow passengers. This isn’t the first time DMRC has called out such behaviour. Over the past year, officials have repeatedly flagged the issue, citing safety hazards and public inconvenience.
With this, DMRC advises commuters to refrain from creating reels while travelling on its trains, emphasizing the importance of safety.