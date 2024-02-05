82.5 Communications’ Kapil Arora joins Ogilvy Indonesia as chief operating officer

Kapil Arora, who led Ogilvy Group’s 82.5 Communications, has joined Ogilvy Indonesia as chief operating officer. During his stint at 82.5 Communications, his skills ranged from management consulting, entrepreneurship, brand management, management, business strategy, cross-functional team leadership, online marketing, leadership, strategic planning, strategic thinking, business planning, integrated marketing and team management.

Arora began his career with Enterprise Nexus as an account executive and went on to work across Ogilvy & Mather and Bennett Coleman & Co.

As the president of Ogilvy Group Companies, North, Arora was responsible for the growth of Ogilvy, Soho Square and Brand David's North India operations, across the communications spectrum of advertising, digital, direct, healthcare, PR, rural, retail and activation.

In September 2022, Storyboard18 had reported that Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman & chief creative officer of 82.5 Communications, will be retiring after having been with the Ogilvy Group for 30 years, stated a statement from the advertising firm. He started his journey with Ogilvy and went on to set up its specialist agency, 82.5 Communications in 2019.