91 percent believe fake news affects voting, yet many share unauthenticated news: Survey

Even as social media platforms tighten the ropes around spreading of fake news, it continues to thrive. A survey released by communication consulting firm The 23 Watts, ‘Truth Be Told’ reveals that a whooping 91 percent believe that fake news can influence voting decisions. During national events like elections, 90 percent of the consensus experiences an increase in fake news and 59 percent fall trap to sensationalism, leading them to share fake news.

Some of the other key highlights from the report include the fact that approximately 66 percent of GenZ population relies on internet portals (YouTube, social media, messengers, online articles) for news consumption. 80 percent of the population alters their perceptions and opinions based on fake news influence and although 95 percent claim to authenticate news, 45 percent share unauthenticated news later found to be fake.

However only 29 percent of individuals authenticate information through fact-checking websites.

Vijay Ganesan, former Director of Analytics and Data Strategy for Europe at Kantar, was also brought on board to verify the methodology used in the report. In a conversation with Storyboard18, Ganesan discusses patterns.

These are some alarming statistics around fake news consumption among Delhi youth during elections -What do you think are the primary reasons behind this surge?

The significant spike in fake news consumption among Delhi youth during elections can be attributed to several primary reasons, as highlighted by the The 23 Watts report ‘Truth Be Told’. At the onset, fake news targets and focuses on public figures, politics, and religion, or what we can say are topics of high interest and contention- thereby driving more conversations and shares. There is obviously an apparent lack of awareness and understanding on ways to fact check, with less than one-third of individuals relying on fact-checking websites for authentication. The majority may fall victim to false narratives perpetuated by sensationalized news (14 percent) and emotional biases (20 percent).

Secondly, the report indicates that a considerable portion (27 percent) of people find news verification tedious and lack time for it. This time constraint coupled with the ease of sharing information on social media platforms can lead to the dissemination of unauthenticated news, even among those who claim to authenticate news (95 percent). Additionally, the reliance on social media and messaging apps for news consumption, particularly among young people in Delhi (66 percent), exacerbates the issue. These platforms often lack rigorous fact-checking mechanisms, making it easier for false information to spread rapidly.

The report indicates that 91 percent of respondents believe fake news influences voting patterns. What measures do you think should be taken to mitigate this influence and ensure informed decision-making among voters?

Addressing the influence of fake news on voting patterns is crucial for maintaining the integrity of democratic processes. Several measures could be taken to mitigate this influence. One such measure is media literacy. Since the accessibility of social media and the internet is just a click away, I feel it should be ideal starting at an early age. We can make aware and empower individuals to critically evaluate information sources, distinguish between credible and unreliable sources, and recognise manipulation techniques used in fake news, such as tone of sensationalism or lack of significant digital footprint.

When the report asked our respondents how they identify fake news, the majority answered that they use fact-checking websites. Therefore, another effective approach could be fact-checking initiatives, such as supporting and promoting fact-checking organizations. These initiatives help debunk misinformation and provide accurate information to the public. With that being said, nearly 89 percent believe that not enough initiatives are being taken to prevent fake news and here is where the government needs to provide a safer cyber experience for a population that tends to believe what they see. We should acknowledge these insights as a call for stricter regulations and policies for social media and content shared online.

I believe that taking small steps towards awareness can make a huge difference.

With 80 percent of respondents admitting to altering their opinions based on fake news, what role do you see for media literacy education in addressing this challenge among the younger generation?

Media literacy education plays a pivotal role in addressing the challenge of fake news among the younger generation, especially considering the alarming statistic that 80 percent of respondents admit to altering their opinions based on fake news. By integrating media literacy education into school curricula from an early age, we can empower young people to critically analyse information sources, discern between credible and unreliable sources, and recognise manipulation tactics employed in fake news.

Additionally, media literacy education can equip students with the skills to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape responsibly. They can learn how to fact-check information using reliable sources, understand the implications of sharing misinformation, and become more discerning consumers of media. By creating a mindset of being digitally “woke” through media literacy, we can significantly reduce the susceptibility to fake news.

Given that only 29 percent of individuals authenticate information through fact-checking websites, what strategies can be implemented to promote fact-checking behaviour among young people?

As mentioned earlier, media literacy is paramount. It's crucial to promote and make fact-checking tools easily accessible. In today's digital age, institutions need to equip young people with the means to access accurate information. Encouraging them to bookmark reliable fact-checking sites and integrate them into their daily information consumption habits is essential.

Moreover, social media platforms should integrate features that encourage fact-checking, such as pop-up notifications prompting users to verify information before sharing or highlighting fact-checked articles in news feeds.

Another way could be to make it mandatory for educational institutions to integrate fact-checking initiatives into existing programs. This could involve guest lectures from one of the fact-checking websites or from the PIB Fact Checking Unit, collaborative projects, or student-led campaigns to promote fact-checking awareness on campus.

To promote fact-checking among young people, we can start by running government-supported awareness campaigns about its importance. These campaigns should target youth through schools and social media. Also, partnerships between government, companies, and schools can help expand fact-checking efforts. It's essential to teach fact-checking skills in schools so that young people learn to spot fake news. These steps can help young people become better at telling truth from misinformation and curb the spread of fake news

Considering that 59 percent of respondents admit to falling prey to sensationalism and sharing fake news, how can social media platforms be better regulated to prevent the dissemination of false information?

To stop fake news on social media, platforms can do a few things. Regularisation of how they check and remove fake news by using better technology and more people can definitely. Working with fact-checkers can help label fake news. Platforms should also be clear about how they decide what shows up in feeds. Teaching users about spotting fake news and making rules stricter for verified accounts can help too. Platforms need to work with regulators to make sure they're responsible for what's shared.

In your opinion, what role do stakeholders, including tech companies, media organisations, and educational institutions, play in addressing the fake news epidemic among the youth population?