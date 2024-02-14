Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has appointed Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer. The organisation is in the process of an initial public offering.

Mukund will be responsible for investor management and relations, risk management practices and environmental, social and governance reporting. His experience will also be instrumental in enhancing ABD's risk strategies and enabling best practices in compliance.

Prior to joining ABD, Mukund was associated with Raymond Limited, Reliance Communications Ltd., Adventity Global Services, Vodafone Essar Ltd, Stratcap Securities (India) and Zuari.

Commenting on the appointment, Alok Gupta, managing director, ABD said, “We're focused on being 'future-ready' and we welcome Mukund on board.”