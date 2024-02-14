comScore

Brand Makers

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer

Jayathirtha Mukund will be responsible for investor management and relations, risk management practices and environmental, social and governance reporting. His experience will also be instrumental in enhancing ABD's risk strategies and enabling best practices in compliance.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 11:05 AM
Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer
Prior to joining ABD, Jayathirtha Mukund was associated with Raymond Limited, Reliance Communications Ltd., Adventity Global Services, Vodafone Essar Ltd, Stratcap Securities (India) and Zuari.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has appointed Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer. The organisation is in the process of an initial public offering.

Mukund will be responsible for investor management and relations, risk management practices and environmental, social and governance reporting. His experience will also be instrumental in enhancing ABD's risk strategies and enabling best practices in compliance.

Prior to joining ABD, Mukund was associated with Raymond Limited, Reliance Communications Ltd., Adventity Global Services, Vodafone Essar Ltd, Stratcap Securities (India) and Zuari.

Commenting on the appointment, Alok Gupta, managing director, ABD said, “We're focused on being 'future-ready' and we welcome Mukund on board.”

ABD is the largest Indian-owned Indian-made foreign liquor (“IMFL”) company and the third largest IMFL company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes between Fiscal 2014 and Fiscal 2022, with major brands like Officer’s Choice, Sterling Reserve, ICONIQ White Whiskies and Kyron Premium Brandy, and looks forward to strengthening its position in-market and drive sustainable growth.


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2024 11:05 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Meta's Priya Rege Jaggi moves on; joins McDonald's as associate director of marketing

Meta's Priya Rege Jaggi moves on; joins McDonald's as associate director of marketing

Brand Makers

Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as new Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Adani Wilmar appoints Jignesh Shah as new Head – Media and Digital Marketing

Brand Makers

Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Brand Makers

Nachiket Deshpande and Sudhir Chaturvedi top contenders for LTIMindtree's CEO role: Reports

Nachiket Deshpande and Sudhir Chaturvedi top contenders for LTIMindtree's CEO role: Reports

Brand Makers

Apple's longest-serving designer leaving the company

Apple's longest-serving designer leaving the company

Brand Makers

Ogilvy India appoints B. Ramanathan as chief client officer

Ogilvy India appoints B. Ramanathan as chief client officer

Brand Makers

Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer

Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!